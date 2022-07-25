Following roles at D2C platform Music Glue, Sky Tickets, Sky TV and as a music manager, Alex Kennedy was appointed as Believe UK MD in April. Here, he talks chart success for rap star Knucks, the growth of artist & label services, and taking on the majors...

Are you enjoying your new UK leadership position at Believe?

“It’s a big, challenging role and incredibly varied. There’s global engagement with my counterparts at our headquarters in Paris, but also ...