Following roles at D2C platform Music Glue, Sky Tickets, Sky TV and as a music manager, Alex Kennedy was appointed as Believe UK MD in April. Here, he talks chart success for rap star Knucks, the growth of artist & label services, and taking on the majors...
Are you enjoying your new UK leadership position at Believe?
“It’s a big, challenging role and incredibly varied. There’s global engagement with my counterparts at our headquarters in Paris, but also ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now