Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Spotlight: BPI chair, musician and venue owner YolanDa Brown

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Dec 17th 2024 at 11:22AM

Following the launch of Soul Mama in East London, co-founder YolanDa Brown OBE DL is the artist ambassador for Independent Venue Week (IVW) 2025 (January 27 to February 2). Here, the musician, broadcaster and BPI chair shares her perspective on the grassroots sector...

Why did you want to get involved in next year’s edition of Independent Venue Week?

“It’s a really great opportunity to be amongst other grassroots venues that are reaching out into the community. I’ve known about it ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024