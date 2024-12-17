Following the launch of Soul Mama in East London, co-founder YolanDa Brown OBE DL is the artist ambassador for Independent Venue Week (IVW) 2025 (January 27 to February 2). Here, the musician, broadcaster and BPI chair shares her perspective on the grassroots sector...

Why did you want to get involved in next year’s edition of Independent Venue Week?

“It’s a really great opportunity to be amongst other grassroots venues that are reaching out into the community. I’ve known about it ...