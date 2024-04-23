Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Spotlight: BRIT School principal Stuart Worden

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Apr 23rd 2024 at 4:34PM

Stuart Worden presented former student Raye with the Album Of The Year trophy at last month’s BRITs – one of her six awards. Here, The BRIT School principal reflects on 30 years at the creative institution, mental health and music, and AI’s impact on emerging talent...

WORDS: Andre Paine   PHOTO: The BRIT School

It’s a challenging time for breakthrough artists – are your students affected by that?

“We’ve had a good run. Whether it’s Black Midi, Loyle Carner or ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024