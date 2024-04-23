Stuart Worden presented former student Raye with the Album Of The Year trophy at last month’s BRITs – one of her six awards. Here, The BRIT School principal reflects on 30 years at the creative institution, mental health and music, and AI’s impact on emerging talent...

WORDS: Andre Paine PHOTO: The BRIT School

It’s a challenging time for breakthrough artists – are your students affected by that?

“We’ve had a good run. Whether it’s Black Midi, Loyle Carner or ...