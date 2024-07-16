International collective management society SACEM recently reported record collections of €1.5 billion in 2023. Here, the Paris-based organisation’s chief executive Cécile Rap-Veber looks at key challenges, including ad-funded models, streaming remuneration and AI..

The UK’s CMS Committee of MPs called for a private copy levy to support music creators. How important has that been for SACEM?

“It’s been crucial, it is fair remuneration. In France, we have adapted to the new technology. So, of course, it was previously a ...