Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Spotlight: Cécile Rap-Veber, CEO, SACEM

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Jul 16th 2024 at 11:10AM

International collective management society SACEM recently reported record collections of €1.5 billion in 2023. Here, the Paris-based organisation’s chief executive Cécile Rap-Veber looks at key challenges, including ad-funded models, streaming remuneration and AI..

The UK’s CMS Committee of MPs called for a private copy levy to support music creators. How important has that been for SACEM?

“It’s been crucial, it is fair remuneration. In France, we have adapted to the new technology. So, of course, it was previously a ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024