Liverpool-based Modern Sky’s chart run has seen Top 10s for Jamie Webster, Red Rum Club, The Coral and management client Crawlers, plus The Lottery Winners’ No.1. Here, David Pichilingi, CEO, UK & North America, talks superfans, expansion and teaming with Virgin...

Modern Sky’s had some strong chart results, what’s behind that consistent performance?

“We work with bands and artists that know who they are and are very ambitious. We’ve got a great team and we know the live ...