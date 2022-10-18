Launched in London in 2014, live discovery platform Dice now has more than 400 members of staff around the world. Here, chief executive Phil Hutcheon talks global expansion, pioneering paperless tickets and late-night texts from Kanye West…

A year ago you raised $122 million in funding – how was that deployed to help Dice grow?

“We’re experienced in allocating capital, so we knew what we needed to do. First of all it was geographic expansion, so going into the ...