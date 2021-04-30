With co-founder Tinie Tempah, Dumi Oburota has built up their label, events and management firm over 15 years and secured a Parlophone JV. Here, he talks about global opportunities for Yxng Bane, driving diversity and the next decade...

What are your ambitions for Yxng Bane?

“With Bane, it’s now about him just really focusing on showing the world what he can do. With these acts, you develop them and then they have an advance and they have to adjust ...