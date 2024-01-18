Your site will load in 16 seconds
Spotlight: Doug Putman, owner HMV & Fopp

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Thursday, Jan 18th 2024 at 12:30PM

HMV returned to London’s Oxford Street at the end of 2023, as the company reported growth for both vinyl and CD over the past 12 months. Here, HMV, Fopp and Sunrise Records owner Doug Putman discusses the flagship store, retail opportunities and living with streaming...

WORDS: Andre Paine PHOTO: HMV

Why was it the right time to return to Oxford Street after the closure in early 2019?

“Rents and rates are better than they were – those were always going ...

