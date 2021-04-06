Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Spotlight: Exceleration Music partner Amy Dietz

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Apr 6th 2021 at 9:13PM

Formerly a senior exec at UMG’s Ingrooves and Warner’s ADA, Amy Dietz has joined with industry figures from Concord and Merlin to launch Exceleration Music. Here, she reveals plans for big investments in independent music rights...

What is the thinking behind Exceleration?

“There’s a ton of money coming into the music space right now, because the financial sector understands there is value in music. We have a group of people that have a diversity of experience and understand the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021