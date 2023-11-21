Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Spotlight: Jaxsta CEO, Josh Simons

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Nov 21st 2023 at 11:57AM

Jaxsta describes itself as the world’s largest database of official music credits, with data partners ranging from major labels to the Grammys. Here, recently appointed chief exec Josh Simons reflects on his new position, the acquisition of Vampr and the role of AI...

You have an interesting family background in the music industry, can you tell us more?

“My grandfather was an early partner in Leeds Music, which was acquired multiple times over but ultimately today is the backbone ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023