Jaxsta describes itself as the world’s largest database of official music credits, with data partners ranging from major labels to the Grammys. Here, recently appointed chief exec Josh Simons reflects on his new position, the acquisition of Vampr and the role of AI...

You have an interesting family background in the music industry, can you tell us more?

“My grandfather was an early partner in Leeds Music, which was acquired multiple times over but ultimately today is the backbone ...