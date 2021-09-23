Your site will load in 16 seconds
Spotlight: Kilimanjaro Live's CEO Stuart Galbraith

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, Sep 23rd 2021 at 4:43PM

As well as being chief exec of promoter Kilimanjaro Live, Stuart Galbraith is a co-founder of the new UK umbrella trade body LIVE. Here, he talks growing the business, the prospects for festivals and global touring, plus the return of Ed Sheeran... 

How has Kilimanjaro Live been expanding despite the shutdown caused by Covid?

“At the start of the pandemic, we decided there were two ways we could deal with this. We could either just batten down the hatches ...

