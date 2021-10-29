Your site will load in 16 seconds
Spotlight: Mavin Records founder Don Jazzy

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Friday, Oct 29th 2021 at 12:18PM

Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, is the founder of Nigeria’s Mavin Records, which has signed acts including Tiwa Savage, Rema and Jae5 since launching in 2012. Here, he talks streaming potential, exec development and the rise of Ayra Starr...

How established has Mavin become as it approaches its first decade in business?

“In this part of the world, if you ask around for a credible label that you could call a powerhouse, then we’ve achieved that. It is something ...

