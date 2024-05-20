Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Spotlight: Orfium CEO Rob Wells

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, May 20th 2024 at 1:56PM

As an ex-UMG president of global digital business, Rob Wells played a key role in the industry’s move to streaming. In 2017, the LA-based exec joined Orfium, which tracks music use for rights holders. Here, he tackles big data, the benefits of AI and maximising income from TikTok...

WORDS: Andre Paine  PHOTO: Orfium

How does Orfium cope with the sheer scale of data for music rights management?

“It’s definitely a challenge. You get delivered vast reports from the big UGC ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024