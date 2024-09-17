Your site will load in 16 seconds
Spotlight: Paul Clements, CEO, MPA/MCPS

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Sep 17th 2024 at 5:58PM

Rights management organisation MCPS (Mechanical-Copyright Protection Society) – part of the MPA (Music Publishers Association) – turned 100 this year. Here, CEO Paul Clements examines its legacy and the technological changes that continue to drive the business…

MCPS has recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, how important has it been for the industry and songwriters/composers?

“I think MCPS has been hugely important. Since the Copyright Act in 1911 – when the mechanical right was recognised and enabled songwriters/composers and emerging publishers ...

