PPL’s 2020 income was hit by the pandemic – down 17% to £225.7 million, although that was still the third highest result on record. Here, chief exec Peter Leathem looks at long-term international growth, livestream revenues and their diversity agenda...

Radio’s shown its enduring appeal during Covid – is that good for PPL members?

“Music’s an incredibly important part of commercial radio, it pays for using music, it’s providing a whole range of benefits. So having a vibrant ...