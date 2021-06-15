Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Spotlight: PPL's Peter Leathem

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Jun 15th 2021 at 4:20PM

PPL’s 2020 income was hit by the pandemic – down 17% to £225.7 million, although that was still the third highest result on record. Here, chief exec Peter Leathem looks at long-term international growth, livestream revenues and their diversity agenda...

Radio’s shown its enduring appeal during Covid – is that good for PPL members?

Music’s an incredibly important part of commercial radio, it pays for using music, it’s providing a whole range of benefits. So having a vibrant ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021