Over the last 15 years, Primary Wave has become an independent music publishing and management powerhouse. Here, founder & CEO Larry Mestel reflects on his rivals, reveals further huge investment plans and opens up about the Whitney Houston biopic...

What’s Primary Wave’s growth strategy?

“We’ve been expanding quite rapidly. We have closed quite a few deals in the last few months – everything from Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons to Olivia Newton-John. The Stevie Nicks deal we just did ...