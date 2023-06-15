Following record results for 2022, PRS For Music is building on its success with new initiatives. Here, chief exec Andrea Czapary Martin reveals the collection society’s next steps on data, AI and global partnerships, and looks ahead to Glastonbury…

The PPL-PRS JV has just marked its fifth anniversary. How would you assess it so far?

“It’s a great success, they have done really well and you see it in our public performance results with 66% year-on-year growth. One of ...