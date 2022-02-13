Your site will load in 16 seconds
Spotlight: PRS For Music Members' Council president Michelle Escoffery

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Sunday, Feb 13th 2022 at 10:59AM

A year on from her appointment to head up the PRS For Music Members’ Council, Michelle Escoffery is busy working on the policy priorities for music creators and publishers. Here, she tackles some of the big issues including streaming royalties, diversity and career longevity...

What would you say is at the top of the agenda for PRS For Music’s members right now?

“The thing that I’ve heard the loudest from members has been about connection and community. They don’t just ...

