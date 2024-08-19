Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Spotlight Q&A: UK Music CEO Tom Kiehl

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Aug 19th 2024 at 4:47PM

As the newly appointed chief executive of trade body umbrella organisation UK Music, Tom Kiehl will be leading on the sector’s engagement with the new government. Here, he looks at some of the crucial issues, from AI and EU touring to education and exports…

Is there an opportunity for the industry with the election of the new Labour government?

“Very much so, it’s a huge moment of political change for the industry. Over the years, we’ve built really strong ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024