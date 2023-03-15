Your site will load in 16 seconds
Spotlight: Sacha Lord

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Wednesday, Mar 15th 2023 at 6:03PM

As well as being Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester, Sacha Lord steers the Warehouse Project and Parklife. Ahead of the festival (June 10-11) featuring The 1975, Aitch and Little Simz, the Mancunian exec talks tickets, sustainability and backing the North…

This is the third edition of Parklife since the pandemic hit – how has it bounced back?

“It’s strong. Last year, we thought it was our best Parklife ever since it started in 2010. We ...

