As well as being Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester, Sacha Lord steers the Warehouse Project and Parklife. Ahead of the festival (June 10-11) featuring The 1975, Aitch and Little Simz, the Mancunian exec talks tickets, sustainability and backing the North…

This is the third edition of Parklife since the pandemic hit – how has it bounced back?

“It’s strong. Last year, we thought it was our best Parklife ever since it started in 2010. We ...