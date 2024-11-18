Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Spotlight: Sam Jackson, controller, BBC Radio 3 & BBC Proms

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Nov 18th 2024 at 1:33PM

The BBC Radio 3 stream Unwind launched earlier this month as an extension to the main network. 

Here, controller Sam Jackson explains their ambitions for the new service, reveals the station’s plans to champion UK jazz and reflects on Music Week Awards recognition…

What’s the vision for Radio 3 Unwind?

“We see a real opportunity for the BBC to deliver an utterly distinctive stream on BBC Sounds – and we hope on digital radio if we get Ofcom approval – ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024