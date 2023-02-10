Your site will load in 16 seconds
Spotlight: Silvia Montello

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Friday, Feb 10th 2023 at 10:21AM

Silvia Montello has just taken over as chief exec of the Association Of Independent Music (AIM). Here, the former boss of the Association For Electronic Music shares her agenda, from helping labels seize opportunities in an evolving market to backing the dance revival...

Congratulations on your appointment, what’s your vision for AIM in 2023?

“We want to continue the great work that’s been done but also make sure that we’re ahead of the curve in terms of where the industry ...

