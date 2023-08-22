Your site will load in 16 seconds
Spotlight: Temi Adeniji

by
Tuesday, Aug 22nd 2023 at 4:00PM

Two years ago, Temi Adeniji took on the combined role of MD at Warner Music South Africa (since rebranded to WM Africa) & SVP, strategy, Sub-Saharan Africa. Here, she shares her outlook for the continent’s developing market and assesses breakout genres Afrobeats and amapiano...

What was the opportunity you saw in this role?

“I moved from New York to Jo’burg in November 2021. Through my experience, I’d had a lot of opportunities to interact with MDs across our business, including ...

