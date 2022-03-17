Your site will load in 16 seconds
Spotlight: Tiffany Calver on her No Requests label and partnership with Polydor

Andre Paine

Thursday, Mar 17th 2022 at 5:30PM

As well as being a leading tastemaker on BBC Radio 1 & 1Xtras’s Rap Show, Tiffany Calver recently unveiled her No Requests label in partnership with Polydor. With launch signings Bandokay and M’Way, she talks UK hip-hop talent, algorithms and export opportunities...

Why did you decide to team with Polydor?

“I really respect Ben [Mortimer] and Tom [March, co-presidents], and how they amplify the artists on the roster with their marketing campaigns and strategies. Throughout our conversations, they stayed ...

