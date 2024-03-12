Co-founded by Grammy-nominated artist, producer and chief experience officer Tokimonsta (Jennifer Lee) and CEO Laura Jaramillo, Sonu/stream is a free streaming service funded by auctioning songs to fans. Here, Lee shares her vision for a new model for independent acts…

WORDS: Andre Paine PHOTO: Young Art Records

What are you trying to achieve with Suna.stream?

“We need to create a more equitable industry. I love streaming platforms, I use all of them and it’s a great tool for discovery. It’s ...