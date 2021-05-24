Music video network Vevo is building its global audience – now hitting 26 billion views a month. Here, UK and international exec Claudia De Wolff talks TV opportunities, Dscvr’s support for emerging artists and the platform’s new London studio facility…

How is connected TV driving Vevo’s growth?

“With more people at home, music videos are the perfect living room content. We saw a 24% increase in [weekly] viewership from January to March 2020. By the end of last year, ...