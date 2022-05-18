Your site will load in 16 seconds
Spotlight: Virgin Music UK's Vanessa Bosaen on new tech, label deals and her first year as MD

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Wednesday, May 18th 2022 at 5:41PM

Virgin Music UK has multiple nominations at this month’s Music Week Awards. Here, managing director Vanessa Bosåen reflects on her first year and the rebrand from Caroline International, experimenting with tech, and the big deal with Aussie indie Mushroom Group...

It’s a year since the Virgin relaunch and your appointment – how have you enjoyed it?

“I’ve loved every second. It has been a million miles an hour, it’s a big operation. This side of the industry ...

