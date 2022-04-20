Your site will load in 16 seconds
Spotlight: Warner Music's chief digital officer Oana Ruxandra on the new tech frontier

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Wednesday, Apr 20th 2022 at 1:32PM

Warner Music has recently signed a series of deals covering NFTs, gaming and the metaverse, including Roblox sets by David Guetta, Twenty One Pilots and PinkPantheress. Here, chief digital officer/EVP, business development, Oana Ruxandra, talks the tech revolution... 

There’s a growing buzz around Web3 for music – what are the opportunities?

“There’s this real shift in the way in which people experience content and consume music. It’s enabling moments of fandom and more engagement. It’s what ...

