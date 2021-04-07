Warp Records’ UK head of campaigns Leah Ellis has spoken about the label’s No.1 ambitions for Squid’s debut album.

Amid a growing buzz among the industry and tastemakers about the UK alternative act, Bright Green Field is released on May 7.

“The reason that we chose them and they chose us was just because of the way we always let our artists have a big creative input,” said Ellis. “We want to create a community around them.

“There’s a ...