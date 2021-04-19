Your site will load in 16 seconds
St. Vincent - The Music Week Interview

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Apr 19th 2021 at 7:02AM

St. Vincent has long been one of the most revered and compelling artists of her generation, but with her spectacular new album Daddy’s Home she seems destined to go stratospheric. Here, Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff, plus her team at Silva Artist Management, Virgin Music, Loma Vista and Hipgnosis, outline their bold plans for the future…

WORDS BY NIALL DOHERTY    PHOTOS: ZACKERY MICHAEL

The new St. Vincent album is about freedom. Its title, Daddy’s Home, refers to Annie Clark’s father being ...

