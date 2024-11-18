With each passing year, the distribution world continues to generate more and more headlines. In this special report, Music Week speaks to a selection of key players in the sector to understand how they are remaining a vital piece of the campaign puzzle and dissect some of the biggest developments in the market…
WORDS: JAMES HANLEY
Reports of the death of physical music were greatly exaggerated, as the format stays on track for its first annual growth in two decades. ...
