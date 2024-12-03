With the growth of the self-releasing music sector, new artists need the right digital tools.

Tech start-up Beatchain aims to accelerate growth and discovery.

“With more music being consumed, finding ways to increase the revenue flowing back to artists is crucial,” suggests CEO Ben Mendoza. “Superfan monetisation platforms will be critical to this and, as technologies such as AI and blockchain continue to evolve, they too offer promising solutions to support revenue generation through enhanced metadata management, rights tracking and ...