A day out at the Music Week Tech Summit in October 2019 was a landmark moment for Breathe Music.

Eighteen months ago, the start-up specialising in music recognition technology comprised just CEO and founder Jeff Francis. Yet his vision for the company ensured it was among the lucky few selected for the event’s Start-up Initiative in association with MIDEM.

“Attending the summit at The O2 was really amazing,” recalls the data scientist and entrepreneur. “There were some really great ...