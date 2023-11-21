Music financing has become a booming area of the business that’s ripe for disruptive start-ups. Former Tidal COO Lior Tibon and ex-Apple Music business development executive Christopher Nolte have launched Duetti with the aim of democratising recorded music sales. At the moment, it is an area largely limited to artists with a rich catalogue and investors who are only interested in multi-million dollar deals.

“Duetti’s model reimagines catalogue and track deals by utilising technology to break down these barriers,” explains ...