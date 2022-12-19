Your site will load in 16 seconds
Start Me Up: GigPig

by
Monday, Dec 19th 2022 at 12:59PM

Live music staged a recovery in 2022 following the pandemic, but there are now new challenges for the sector with inflation and even recession.

For Manchester-based start-up GigPig, tech is the key to cutting costs for smaller acts and venues. 

Following a pre-seed investment round, the live music marketplace has been piloted in its home city and Newcastle. The app is now expanding to 10 cities including Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds and London.

“Within the next few ...

