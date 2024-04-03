Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Start Me Up: Insidr Music

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Apr 3rd 2024 at 10:47AM

Fans are used to following their favourite artists online. But how about a direct subscription?

That’s the vision behind the Insidr Music app, which was co-founded by former corporate lawyer and artist Kima Otung and AI product engineer and musician Dan Ryland. Insidr launched in beta in late 2023 and is set to go to market fully this year. 

The subscription model, which is similar to platforms such as Patreon and Substack, opens up access to stream new songs and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024