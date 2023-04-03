Start Me Up: Interstellar Music Services

For music creators, there’s a growing need for bespoke operations to realise the full value from songs in a complex licensing landscape.

Interstellar Music Services is one of the new wave of firms established to offer that tailored approach.

“Interstellar is a boutique solution for select clients,” says Sean Stockdale, co-founder & COO. “Our active approach enables us to offer a higher level of service.

“I believe we are more dynamic, strategic and proactive in the way we go about generating returns from the music that we represent.”

The start-up provides digital distribution, sync and brand partnerships, metadata cleaning, neighbouring rights and publishing administration, and more.

As well as partnering with Fuga for distribution and Downtown-owned Curve for royalty accounting tools, Interstellar has direct membership of collection societies around the world.

“Having worked in the industry for the last 15 years, I know how important it is to have the right team in place to support the needs and success of the artist,” says co-founder & CEO Andy Robinson.

There are expanding opportunities in sync and brand partnerships, for which ex-Kobalt SVP David Wille has been recruited to a global leadership role.

“Sync is only going to accelerate over the coming years as more visual content is produced and proliferated across the digital world,” suggests Robinson, who sees growth coming from gaming as well as new developments in Web3.

The team is already working to streamline processes in order to speed up sync negotiations, approvals, licensing and payments.

So far, the company has staff in London, Barcelona and Amsterdam.

“Music consumption is increasingly global and we believe that we can offer robust rights management services to clients across the globe,” Robinson tells Music Week.

As you might expect from a company that shares its name with a science fiction film epic, technology is at the heart of the start-up.

“Our proprietary tech and data will facilitate scale without compromising on the personal touch or attention to detail that our clients and copyrights deserve,” says Stockdale.