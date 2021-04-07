Your site will load in 16 seconds
Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Wednesday, Apr 7th 2021 at 8:49PM

The livestream business is growing – and now it’s ripe for innovation. 

Multiview Media is a UK start-up that has launched a video streaming platform with a difference. As hinted at by the company name, there’s an option for multiple camera angles, so fans can enjoy their favourite artists from a range of different perspectives.

The concept of the multi-angle, interactive streaming experience came from a music manager, Ray Meadham, now CEO of Multiview. 

“I was looking to increase the ...

