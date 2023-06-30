Start Me Up: Pact Digital

Social media engagement remains a key priority for labels – but how can artists cut through online?

In the previous issue of Music Week, we focused on some of the agencies helping to power campaigns, including Deviate Digital, Blackstar, CYOA and Cleo.

One of the new arrivals in the digital agency space is Pact Digital. Founder Harry Moore previously managed social strategy at Island for Sigrid, Easy Life, Sports Team, Ben Howard and Ella Eyre.

“The vision has always been to build long-term relationships with some of the best artists in the world and help present them across social media with complete authenticity,” he says. “We don’t see social media agencies as an additional resource, we see them as a fundamental part of any project.”

Pact has already established a strong client list, including Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Lewis Capaldi, Glass Animals, Idles, Sigrid and Declan McKenna.

“We take enormous pride in our roster and want to ensure that any project we take on is a perfect fit for all involved,” says Moore.

His major label experience means that Pact can really deliver for artists, says Moore.

“Coming from the label side has been hugely beneficial as it’s given me a better understanding of what artists need,” he explains. “As much as we all love a social schedule and monthly report, a good social media campaign is born from trust, understanding and relationships.”

As someone who believes there’s a “genuine art” to successful social media, the digital executive highlights the impact of Wet Leg.

“Their social media platforms are, in my opinion, a perfect representation of them as a band: fun, unique and supremely talented,” says Moore.

At a time of concerns over digital burnout, however, he emphasises that artists are not content creators.

“Looking after artists should be the number one priority for all of us,” says Moore.

Looking ahead, Pact is targeting steady growth.

“We are prioritising quality over quantity,” says Moore. “The plan for 2023 is to simply continue all of our great work with all of the artists we are lucky enough to get to work alongside every single day.”