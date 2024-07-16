Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Start Me Up: Radiostats

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Jul 16th 2024 at 11:16AM

In the era of streaming playlists and TikTok, it’s easy to overlook the tried and tested route to artist promotion – radio airplay.

Radiostats is a new platform that monitors airplay impact globally for songs to help inform strategies for artists, and even deliver some additional income.

“Radio remains one of the most effective promotional tools for music,” suggests Oskar Eichler, CEO of Radiostats and sister platform Songstats. “Yes, streaming services like Spotify are becoming your personal library of music, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024