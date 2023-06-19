Reactional Music is a start-up music engine and delivery platform which generates personalised music for gaming, offering gamers their own customised soundtracks. Here, co-founder and president David Knox outlines the company’s services…

Gaming and music has proved to be a perfect pairing, as well as a major commercial opportunity.

Reactional Music’s interactive technology brings gameplay and the soundtrack even closer together. The start-up enables players to enjoy an immersive music experience that reacts in real time – a character’s moves ...