RoEx
Tech: Audio mixing and mastering tools
Technology has opened up opportunities for music creators, but sound quality is essential to ensure a track can cut through on streaming platforms.
With its AI-powered mixing and mastering tools, RoEx is supporting artists and rights-holders with the latest tech in audio production.
