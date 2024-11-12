Your site will load in 16 seconds
Start Me Up: RoEx

Andre Paine

Tuesday, Nov 12th 2024 at 11:25AM

RoEx
Tech: Audio mixing and mastering tools

Technology has opened up opportunities for music creators, but sound quality is essential to ensure a track can cut through on streaming platforms.

With its AI-powered mixing and mastering tools, RoEx is supporting artists and rights-holders with the latest tech in audio production.

