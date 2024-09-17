With streaming helping music to go global, it makes sense to assist creators to link up across continents.

Audio technology company Submix powers the collaboration process, enabling them to work on projects together in real time.

“Our main goal at Submix is to make tools that genuinely improve people’s workflow,” says Doug Barr, co-founder and CTO. “The dialogue that we’ve had with top producers, engineers and composers during the development process has really helped us shape the design and functionality ...