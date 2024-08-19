Japan is the world’s second largest music market but for UK acts it’s tough to crack. The time zone, language and label set-ups are among the barriers.

Surf Music is a platform that helps music talent to target Far East territories with access to local labels and A&Rs in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

“This is really the primary goal for our entire platform – we’ve built an all-in-one space for songwriters, producers and music makers to connect, collaborate, package, ...