Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Start Me Up: Surf Music

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Aug 19th 2024 at 4:55PM

Japan is the world’s second largest music market but for UK acts it’s tough to crack. The time zone, language and label set-ups are among the barriers.

Surf Music is a platform that helps music talent to target Far East territories with access to local labels and A&Rs in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

“This is really the primary goal for our entire platform – we’ve built an all-in-one space for songwriters, producers and music makers to connect, collaborate, package, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024