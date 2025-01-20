Superfan platform Trax is starting 2025 with some senior executive muscle to further its growth plans in the months ahead.

Trax offers an alternative approach for artists through direct-to-fan sales of music and video content. Essentially, the start-up is helping artists target those followers willing to pay to hear new music first.

The latest development for Trax is the recruitment of Stephen King, former managing director of Believe, who recently joined as an advisor overseeing commercial partnerships and initiatives to ...