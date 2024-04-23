Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Start Me Up: Un:Hurd

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Apr 23rd 2024 at 2:42PM

The combined power of AI and data have the potential to open up new possibilities for artists. That is the ethos of Un:hurd, a start-up that uses proprietary technology and AI to draw upon music and social data to create promotional campaigns.

“The vision has always been to democratise access to robust, data-led music promotion,” says founder and CEO Alex Brees. “We want to empower artists and are creating a platform that makes effective marketing accessible.”

The artist marketing platform ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024