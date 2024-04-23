The combined power of AI and data have the potential to open up new possibilities for artists. That is the ethos of Un:hurd, a start-up that uses proprietary technology and AI to draw upon music and social data to create promotional campaigns.

“The vision has always been to democratise access to robust, data-led music promotion,” says founder and CEO Alex Brees. “We want to empower artists and are creating a platform that makes effective marketing accessible.”

The artist marketing platform ...