Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Starter for 10: Fran Healy on Travis' return to form

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Wednesday, Sep 9th 2020 at 5:38PM

It’s two decades since Travis scaled the Britrock mountain on the back of all-conquering second LP The Man Who. But in sublime new album 10 Songs, they might have just made their finest record since. Here, frontman Fran Healy, label BMG and Wildlife Entertainment unwrap a campaign where thinking outside the box has been a necessity...

How on-brand for the horror film that is 2020 that the latest chapter in the Travis story should be written on Friday the 13th.

...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020