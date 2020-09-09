It’s two decades since Travis scaled the Britrock mountain on the back of all-conquering second LP The Man Who. But in sublime new album 10 Songs, they might have just made their finest record since. Here, frontman Fran Healy, label BMG and Wildlife Entertainment unwrap a campaign where thinking outside the box has been a necessity...

How on-brand for the horror film that is 2020 that the latest chapter in the Travis story should be written on Friday the 13th.

