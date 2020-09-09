It’s two decades since Travis scaled the Britrock mountain on the back of all-conquering second LP The Man Who. But in sublime new album 10 Songs, they might have just made their finest record since. Here, frontman Fran Healy, label BMG and Wildlife Entertainment unwrap a campaign where thinking outside the box has been a necessity...
How on-brand for the horror film that is 2020 that the latest chapter in the Travis story should be written on Friday the 13th....
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now