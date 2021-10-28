Ms Banks has been bubbling away for a while as one of the most exciting UK MCs, known for her ferocious rhymes and positive messaging. Ahead of her new mixtape, Music Week meets the South Londoner and her team to hear a UK rap success story unlike any other...

Ms Banks has been paying gold into the UK rap scene for years. She’s racked up big numbers with The Coldest Winter Ever EPs 1 and 2, countless collabs, plus more ...