Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Statement of Intent: Ms Banks on her rise through the UK rap scene

by Colleen Harris
Thursday, Oct 28th 2021 at 12:44PM

Ms Banks has been bubbling away for a while as one of the most exciting UK MCs, known for her ferocious rhymes and positive messaging. Ahead of her new mixtape, Music Week meets the South Londoner and her team to hear a UK rap success story unlike any other...

Ms Banks has been paying gold into the UK rap scene for years. She’s racked up big numbers with The Coldest Winter Ever EPs 1 and 2, countless collabs, plus more ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021