Ed Sheeran’s campaign for = is the most anticipated of the year so far and, unsurprisingly, it’s already breaking records. But just what is left for the Atlantic superstar to achieve? Where next for the artist who’s already gone to infinity and beyond? The man with all the answers is Stuart Camp, the Grumpy Old Management boss who’s steered Sheeran’s career since the very start. Here, he maps out the next stage of their music industry masterplan...

WORDS: James Hanley ...