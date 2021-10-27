Your site will load in 16 seconds
Stuart Camp: The Music Week Interview

by
Wednesday, Oct 27th 2021 at 1:29PM

Ed Sheeran’s campaign for = is the most anticipated of the year so far and, unsurprisingly, it’s already breaking records. But just what is left for the Atlantic superstar to achieve? Where next for the artist who’s already gone to infinity and beyond? The man with all the answers is Stuart Camp, the Grumpy Old Management boss who’s steered Sheeran’s career since the very start. Here, he maps out the next stage of their music industry masterplan...

WORDS: James Hanley ...

