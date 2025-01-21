Your site will load in 16 seconds
Sweet spot: UK business marks 10 years of growth with streaming and physical uplift

Andre Paine

Tuesday, Jan 21st 2025 at 2:25PM

Industry executives have welcomed continuing growth for the UK recorded music market – but British acts face challenges amid increasing competition.

Based on Official Charts Company data, the BPI announced that consumption across sales and streams increased 9.7% year-on-year in 2024 to 200.5 million equivalent albums. The market has seen a decade of growth.

The latest rise was powered by an 11% surge in the streaming market, with 199.6 billion audio streams accumulated over the course of the year. Streaming ...

